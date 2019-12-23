The Spun

Doc Rivers Jokes That Duke Out-Paid Florida To Land Austin Rivers

Austin Rivers playing on the court in the ACC Tournament for Duke.ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 10: Austin Rivers #30 of the Duke Blue Devils during the semifinals of the 2012 ACC Men's Basketball Conferene Tournament at Philips Arena on March 10, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Austin Rivers was one of the top recruits in the country coming out of high school in 2011. He was ranked the No. 2 overall player in the class by 247Sports.

The Winter Park, Fla. native committed to Duke over in-state Florida, among other programs.

Austin’s father, Doc Rivers, joked about his recruitment on Sunday night following a game against former Gators coach Billy Donovan.

“Bill is a good coach. He’s been a good coach and he’s never forgotten how to coach. I think we get so tied up into records and all that, and we should as well, you have to earn it each year I guess, but Billy has never forgotten how to coach. He’s an excellent coach. If Billy Donovan would’ve paid more, Austin would’ve went to Florida.”

Doc Rivers was joking there – probably, anyway – and as the son of an NBA head coach, Austin Rivers probably wasn’t hurting for money.

The five-star recruit went on to play one season for Coach K before entering the NBA Draft.

Austin Rivers has gone on to play in the NBA for eight seasons. He’s averaging 8.1 points a game for the Rockets this year.

