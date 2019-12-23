Austin Rivers was one of the top recruits in the country coming out of high school in 2011. He was ranked the No. 2 overall player in the class by 247Sports.

The Winter Park, Fla. native committed to Duke over in-state Florida, among other programs.

Austin’s father, Doc Rivers, joked about his recruitment on Sunday night following a game against former Gators coach Billy Donovan.

“Bill is a good coach. He’s been a good coach and he’s never forgotten how to coach. I think we get so tied up into records and all that, and we should as well, you have to earn it each year I guess, but Billy has never forgotten how to coach. He’s an excellent coach. If Billy Donovan would’ve paid more, Austin would’ve went to Florida.”

Doc Rivers on if this is one of Billy Donovan’s best coaching jobs. The last line is the best. pic.twitter.com/niFGDheiNE — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) December 22, 2019

Doc Rivers was joking there – probably, anyway – and as the son of an NBA head coach, Austin Rivers probably wasn’t hurting for money.

The five-star recruit went on to play one season for Coach K before entering the NBA Draft.

Austin Rivers has gone on to play in the NBA for eight seasons. He’s averaging 8.1 points a game for the Rockets this year.