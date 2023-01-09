Doctors Reveal Damar Hamlin's Reaction To Opening Kickoff Return

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills started Sunday's game against the New England Patriots in style.

Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown and Orchard Park went wild. You couldn't have scripted it any better.

It even led to Damar Hamlin posting "OMFG!!!!!" on his Twitter as he was watching the game.

It turns out that small reaction was just the tip of the iceberg. According to the doctor at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, when the kick was run back, Hamlin set off the alarms in the ICU because he was so excited.

"We have permission from him and his family to let you know he watched the game on Sunday. He was beyond excited. We learned this week that Bills' Mafia is a very real thing. When the opening kickoff was run back he set off every alarm in the ICU," the doctor said.

This is perfect in every way.

Hamlin was then released from the hospital on Monday afternoon and has returned to Buffalo.

Things continue to look up for the Bills' safety after what happened last week.