Doctors Told Deion Sanders He Could Lose His Leg

Deion Sanders‘ foot injury that he dealt with last year was far more serious than the general public was led to believe.

Doctors initially feared Sanders would actually end up losing his leg. The stunning detail was revealed in a trailer for the “Coach Prime” documentary.

“A lot is still to be determined, but he’s gonna have a procedure done a little later today,” a doctor said in the “Coach Prime” trailer, via TMZ Sports.

“You could lose your leg.”

Take a look.

Luckily, Deion Sanders avoided such a route. He underwent surgery to fix a dislocated toe and has been recovering ever since.

Sanders spent the majority of the 2021 season in a motorized wheelchair. He then progressed to a walking boot and eventually took it off and began walking normally late last year.

“I just think back on how things were a few months ago Lord, and how far you’ve brought me,” Sanders said in an Instagram post in late January of this year. “The reason I am so joyed and enthusiastic and so happy is because look, they’re just seeing an Under Armor shoe. But you know what I’m seeing? I’m seeing a shoe on a foot that they have no idea what transpired.”

Prime Time should be back to 100 percent and coaching on the sidelines later this year.