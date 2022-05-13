Dodgers Announce Injury Update For Clayton Kershaw

WASHINGTON DC - JULY 03: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the second inning during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 3, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is headed for another IL stint, the Dodgers announced Friday.

Per the team, "The Dodgers recalled LHP Garrett Cleavinger and placed Clayton Kershaw on the injured list with right SI joint inflammation."

Kershaw was off to an outstanding start to the 2022 campaign.

Across five starts, the three-time Cy Young winner is 4-0 with 32 strikeouts, a 1.78 ERA and remarkable 0.73 WHIP.

Kershaw was initially slated to start Friday's game against Philadelphia, but the pelvic issue will force him to spend some time on the 15-day injured list.

A timetable for return isn't clear just yet. However, the Dodgers seem to believe that the injury should be a short one, and he shouldn't be out too long.

In a corresponding move, LA recalled lefty Garrett Cleavinger. The 28-year-old appeared in two games for the Dodgers in 2021, posting a 5.40 ERA in his 1.2 innings of work.