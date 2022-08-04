Dodgers Announce Injury Update For Star Pitcher Clayton Kershaw

WASHINGTON DC - JULY 03: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the second inning during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 3, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

It's been another strong year for Los Angeles Dodgers ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw. But his start against the San Francisco Giants ended abruptly today with an injury.

According to Dodgers insider Jack Harris, the Dodgers announced that Kershaw left the game due to low back pain. Kershaw finished the night with four innings pitched where he allowed three hits, two runs, one walk, one home run and had four strikeouts.

The game is still in progress as of writing with the Dodgers leading the Giants 5-2 in the top of the ninth. If the Dodgers hold on, Kershaw might rise to 8-3 on the season.

Fans will no doubt be pleased that it's a low back injury as opposed to an arm injury. Kershaw has already missed several starts this season.

2022 is primed to be yet another easy waltz to the playoffs for the Los Angeles Dodgers. They're currently 72-33, giving them the best record in Major League Baseball by a six-game margin.

Clayton Kershaw has made certain that his contributions helped in that effort. He's in the middle of another All-Star campaign with a 2.64 ERA - his second-best of the past five years.

The three-time Cy Young winner will need to be in top form if he wants to lead the Dodgers through the playoff minefield though.

Will Kershaw recover from this injury at full strength before the playoffs?