Dodgers Announce Return Date For Star Pitcher Clayton Kershaw

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 09: Starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on July 9, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

For the first time in nearly a month, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will return to the mound later this week.

The announcement comes via manager Dave Roberts, who says the three-time Cy Young winner will get the start on Thursday vs. the Mets.

Kershaw worked his way back from a back injury that required an epidural injection. The nine-time All-Star was able to avoid a minor-league rehab stint, but tossed 70 pitches in a simulated game this past Saturday.

Roberts went on to say that Kershaw will be part of a six-man starting rotation for "a couple weeks at the bare minimum" once he returns from the 15-day IL.

With Walker Buehler gone for the year, the Dodgers won't try to overextend Kershaw ahead of postseason play. But the 70 pitches in the simulated game should mean LA won't put too much of a leash on the veteran's pitch count.