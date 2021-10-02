Dodgers Announce Roster Decision On Clayton Kershaw

On Friday night, Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw left a game against the Milwaukee Brewers after allowing three runs off five hits through just 1 2/3 innings. Later on in the game, the team announced that the lefty pitcher exited the contest after experiencing some significant forearm discomfort.

On Saturday, the Dodgers had even more bad news for the Los Angeles faithful.

Kershaw has now been placed on the 10-day injured list with his left forearm issue.

The Dodgers recalled RHP Mitch White and placed LHP Clayton Kershaw on the 10-day injured list with left forearm discomfort. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 2, 2021

Kershaw has battled injury issues with his pitching arm all year long, missing time on the mound from July 3 to Sept. 13.

Excited to help his team on their postseason run this year, this injury news for the three-time Cy Young award winner devastating — especially after returning from injury just a few weeks back.

Kershaw hinted that his season could be over after this most recent injury.

“It’s a tough blow, obviously,” he said after the game, per MLB.com’s Juan Toribio. “Kinda the same thing I’ve been dealing with and just got bad enough to where I couldn’t keep going tonight. Haven’t quite wrapped my head around that yet. The biggest thing was I just wanted to be a part of this team through October. That’s the hardest part for me right now, just knowing that chances are that it’s not looking good for October right now. … I’m excited for these guys to do what they’re gonna do in October.”

The Dodgers have already clinched their postseason spot, but a return for Kershaw is looking pretty unlikely.

“Where we’re at in the schedule and what’s left of the season, just not too optimistic right now,” manager Dave Roberts said when asked about his pitcher’s playoff availability. “I don’t really know specifics. But he couldn’t keep pitching, so that’s pretty telling.”

As a free agent heading into the 2022 season, last night very well could’ve been the 14th-year LA veteran’s final game in Dodger Stadium.

In reaction to Kershaw’s move to the IL, the Dodgers have elevated right-handed pitcher Mitch White.