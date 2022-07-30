The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs.

After signing a one-year contract with the Cubs prior to the 2022 MLB season, Martin will finish the year as a member of the LA bullpen.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Love it. Not far removed from being a very good reliever," one fan wrote.

"The first deal for the Cubs has been made. Won’t be the last," another added.

Several fans joked about Martin sharing a name with the lead singer of seven-time Grammy-winning band Coldplay.

"I genuinely had no idea there was a baseball player named chris martin before this news so my mind went 'wait, coldplay's lead singer?' when i read this," one wrote.

"In Chicago for less than a year and he's traded. That's a cold play," another joked.

Martin appeared in 34 games and 31.1 innings for the Cubs this season. The 36-year-old right hander logged 40 strikeouts and a 4.31 ERA with a 1-0 win-loss record.

Four of the Dodgers' eight relievers were unavailable for Tuesday night's game against the Washington Nationals due to heavy usage after the All-Star break. Clearly the Los Angeles squad were in dire need of increased bullpen depth ahead of the 2022 deadline.

The Dodgers currently hold a strong lead in the NL West with a 67-32 record.