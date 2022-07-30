Dodgers, Cubs Reportedly Agree To MLB Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs.
This move came just before Tuesday's August 2 trade deadline.
Martin appeared in 34 games for the Cubs this season. Through 31.1 innings pitched, the 36-year-old right hander logged 40 strikeouts and a 4.31 ERA with a 1-0 win-loss record.
Martin signed a one-year deal with Chicago prior to the 2022 season, but will finish the year as a member of the Dodgers.
Four of the Dodgers' eight relievers were unavailable for Tuesday night's game against the Washington Nationals due to heavy usage after the All-Star break. Clearly the Los Angeles organization was in dire need of increased bullpen depth ahead of the 2022 deadline.
The Dodgers hold a strong lead in the NL West with a 67-32 record. As the stacked LA roster heads into what could be another World Series run, they'll certainly need depth on the mound.
Perhaps Martin can enjoy a career resurgence with LA.