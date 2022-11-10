Dodgers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Justin Turner

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks off after batting during the 3rd inning of Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have declined Justin Turner's club option for the 2023 season, per MLB insider Robert Murray.

Turner has been with the Dodgers organization for nine years. The 10th year club option would have seen the third baseman earn $16 million in 2023.

While the Dodgers ultimately decided to decline Turner's club option, the organization does hope to bring the veteran back on a different contract. The Los Angeles franchise has reportedly already been in discussions with Turner's agent about new contract possibilities.

"We'd love to have him at Camelback Ranch come spring," team general manager Brandon Gomez said, per Dodgers insider Jack Harris.

Turner, 38 is no doubt nearing the end of his MLB career. 2022 was the worst season of his Dodgers career, largely due to some major struggles through the first couple months of the season.

With this in mind, it's hard to imagine him fetching a $16 million deal on the open market as he heads into Year 16.