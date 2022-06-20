Dodgers, Tigers Reportedly Agree To Notable Trade

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 01, 2022: A general stadium view during the fourth inning of a game between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers against the at Dodger Stadium on May 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

As the Los Angeles Dodgers adjust to life without Mookie Betts for a bit, the team reportedly made a trade for a Tigers outfielder Monday.

Per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times via MLB.com's Juan Toribio, "The Dodgers are acquiring outfielder Trayce Thompson from the Tigers, per source."

Noting, "Thompson gives the Dodgers a RHH outfielder in Mookie [Betts’] absence."

Betts went down after colliding with fellow MVP Cody Bellinger while tracking down a fly ball. The collision resulted in a cracked rib for Betts, which forced him onto the 10-day IL.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is reportedly optimistic that the five-time All-Star will be return to the lineup in about two weeks. Prior to the injury, Betts was playing outstanding. Batting .273 with 53 runs, 17 homers, 40 RBIs and six stolen bases.

Now LA brings in Trayce Thompson whose performed well in Triple-A this season. In 41 games, he's batting .305 with 17 home runs, 36 RBIs, 33 runs and a pair of stolen bases. Thompson is the brother of Warriors star Klay Thompson.

It's a safe bet that Thompson will join the MLB club to provide some depth while Betts is out.