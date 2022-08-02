Dodgers, Yankees Reportedly Finalizing Notable Trade

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 01, 2022: A general stadium view during the fourth inning of a game between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers against the at Dodger Stadium on May 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly adding another slugger to their star-studded lineup via a trade with the Yankees.

According to Mets beat writer Pat Ragazzo, two-time All-Star Joey Gallo is swapping pinstripes for Dodger blue, as LA sends double-A right-hander Clayton Beeter to New York in exchange for the two-time All-Star.

Gallo's Yankees tenure was a rough one. Batting just .159 on the season with 12 home runs, 24 RBIs and strikeouts in nearly half of his at-bats.

Hopefully, a trip out west is able to cure his performance and maybe even put him in a better headspace.

In a recent interview with NJ.com, Gallo was extremely open about the overwhelming criticism of his play. Saying he doesn't go out in the streets because "I really don’t want to show my face too much around here."

Just one year ago, the power-hitting lefty 38 home runs with 77 RBIs between Texas and New York.