Dolphins Announce Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Week 18

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada/Getty Images

Despite Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins being a must-win game, the team is exercising an abundance of caution with star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa amid his recent concussion issue.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tua will not be a part of the team in their preparations for Week 18 against the New York Jets. Backups Skylar Thompson and Teddy Bridgewater will be in the mix instead.

Tua has been dealing with a concussion that he suffered against the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day. But it was not diagnosed as one until a day later. It's unclear when he'll clear the NFL's concussion protocol.

They need to win and get help in order to get into the playoffs. A loss on Sunday will see them miss the playoffs after starting the season 8-3.

That might be easier said than done though. The Dolphins are 0-3 with Bridgewater and Thompson as starters, and Bridgewater suffered an injury in yesterday's loss to the New England Patriots.

The saving grace for the Dolphins might be that the New York Jets are an even bigger mess than they are at the moment. So even with Tua ruled out, the Dolphins will still be home favorites over their division rivals.

Should the Dolphins find a way to win the game and get the help they need, the math will suddenly change.

If the Dolphins get into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed they'll have to play the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals or Kansas City Chiefs in the wildcard round. It would be the biggest game for the team in ages and one they would be desperate to have Tua back for.

Have we seen the last of Tua Tagovailoa this year?