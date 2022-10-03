Dolphins Announce Decision On Week 5 Starting Quarterback

LAKE FOREST, IL - AUGUST 12: A detail view of a Miami Dolphins helmet is seen on the field in action during a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins have confirmed who will start at quarterback for them in Week 5 against the New York Jets.

It's no surprise, but head coach Mike McDaniel said that Teddy Bridgewater will get the start.

Bridgewater has been Tagovailoa's backup ever since he signed with the Dolphins over the offseason.

He made his first appearance of the season last Thursday when Tagovailoa had to be carted off the field with a concussion. He completed just under 61% of his passes and finished with 193 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

This will be his first start since he got injured in December of last season with the Denver Broncos. He started 14 games for them and finished with 3,052 yards through the air, 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

He's more than capable of winning at least one game while Tagovailoa recovers from his concussion.

Kickoff for the Dolphins-Jets contest will be at 1 p.m. ET.