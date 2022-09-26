Dolphins Announce Monday Tua Tagovailoa Injury Update

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins got some good news on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Monday afternoon.

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to the media and confirmed that Tagovailoa is not in concussion protocol.

A lot of people were speculating that he did when he got banged up during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, but it ended up being a back issue.

Nevertheless, the NFLPA has launched an investigation into the Dolphins' handling of the matter. Tagovailoa looked pretty wobbly as he was heading off the field before he was cleared to return in the second half.

Tagovailoa finished the game with 186 yards and one touchdown as the Dolphins survived, 21-19. They're now 3-0 and are in first place in the AFC East.

Assuming nothing comes from the investigation, Tagovailoa will likely be good to go for this Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.