Dolphins Announce Official Decision On Tua Tagovailoa

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins talks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

As expected, Tua Tagovailoa has been officially ruled out for Sunday's Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Tua was placed under concussion protocol on Monday after suffering a head injury during this past weekend's loss to the Green Bay Packers. This is his second stint under concussion protocol this season.

This concussion is especially concerning for Tua given his recent head injury history. The Miami quarterback suffered a horrific head injury during a Week 4 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Just days before in Week 3, he appeared to suffer another serious head injury, but the Dolphins cleared him to play.

Miami is no doubt being extra cautious with Tua's most recent head injury, especially considering the heavy backlash the team received after their handling of his previous head injuries.

Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater is set to start for the Dolphins this weekend.

After starting the season with an 8-3 record, Miami has dropped each of its last four games. The Dolphins need to win out in order to guarantee their position in this year's postseason.