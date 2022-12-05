Dolphins Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Tua Tagovailoa

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada/Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was forced out of the game late in Sunday's loss to the 49ers and the diagnosis is reportedly in.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Miami says Tua suffered an ankle injury.

Tagovailoa exited the game and was ruled as questionable to return after going down with the injury. However, because of the timing of the ankle, the Dolphins never had to make a decision on his status as San Francisco was already taking knees to end the game.

Skylar Thompson came in and attempted one pass that he didn't connect on. Tua finished 18-of-33 for 295 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, as the 49ers were largely able to hold down Miami's high-flying offense; keeping the Fins to just 17 points.

San Francisco was able to hang 33 on the Dolphins and that's with backup QB Brock Purdy taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo, who reportedly suffering a season-ending broken foot.