Dolphins Announce Starting Quarterback For Playoff Game vs. Bills

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: A detailed view of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly preparing to go to battle with their seventh-round pick once again for this weekend's Wild Card Round playoff game.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, "Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said they're planning for Skylar Thompson to start at QB on Sunday in Buffalo."

Thompson has played in each of the last two games, one if relief of Teddy Bridgewater against New England, and the other a start against the Jets in Week 18.

All told, the former Kansas State Wildcat has seen action in seven games this season, throwing for 534 yards and one touchdown to three interceptions.

Starter Tua Tagovailoa remains out after suffering yet another head injury on Christmas Day against the Green Bay Packers; his third in three months.

All of this bodes poorly for a Dolphins team that's struggled with Tua out of the lineup playing a 13-3 Bills team playing with added motivation post-Damar Hamlin.