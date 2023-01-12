Dolphins Are Making History Against The Bills On Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 09: Skylar Thompson #19 of the Miami Dolphins passes against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 09, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are making some unfortunate NFL history on Sunday.

Heading into this weekend's game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium, the Dolphins are the biggest underdogs in Wild Card game history.

After starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was officially ruled out on Wednesday, the line moved to -13.0 in favor of the Bills.

The previous NFL record was -12.0, per ESPN Stats & Information.

The Dolphins aren't even rolling out their backup QB this weekend. Teddy Bridgewater suffered a dislocated pinky finger on his throwing hand in relief of Tua in Week 15. The team is expected to start seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson on Sunday.

Miami is in the playoff picture due to its 8-3 start to the season. But after five-straight losses, the team finished with a wildly-disappointing 9-8 record.

Josh Allen and the Bills have won seven-straight games heading into the postseason.

This Super Wild Card Weekend matchup could end up being one of the biggest blowouts in recent playoff memory.