Dolphins Are Missing 5 Key Players Against The Patriots

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are severely banged up heading into their Week 17 game against the New England Patriots.

Needing a win plus a loss by the New York Jets to secure a playoff berth, they'll be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, linebacker Bradley Chubb, tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Xavien Howard, and tackle Eric Fisher.

Tagovailoa is the biggest one of these five since he's their starting quarterback. He was diagnosed with a concussion this past Monday after the Dolphins fell to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday, 26-20.

It's the second concussion that Tagovailoa has suffered this season. Teddy Bridgewater will start in his place.

Bridgewater will have two different tackles blocking for him against a stout Patriots front since Fisher and Armstead are inactive.

Chubb and Howard are also massive losses on the defensive side of the ball as they try and slow down the Patriots offense.

It remains to be seen if the Dolphins can win this one since the odds are stacked against them. Kickoff from Foxborough will be at 1 p.m. ET.