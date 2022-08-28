Dolphins Are Reportedly Signing 2-Time Super Bowl Champion

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are set to bring in some pass-rushing help heading into the regular season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Trey Flowers has reached an agreement with the Dolphins.

Flowers has spent the previous three seasons with the Detroit Lions before he was released during the offseason.

He finished the 2021 season with 24 total tackles (15 solo), 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He likely would've had more of each, but he only played in seven games.

Before that, he spent three seasons with the New England Patriots (2016-18) where he won two Super Bowls. His best individual season came in 2017 when he finished with 62 total tackles (45 solo), 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three passes defended.

He currently has 261 total tackles (160 solo), 31.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and seven passes defended.