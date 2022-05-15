Dolphins Are Reportedly Signing 3-Time Pro Bowler

LAKE FOREST, IL - AUGUST 12: A detail view of a Miami Dolphins helmet is seen on the field in action during a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins continued their eventful offseason by snatching another former Pro Bowler away from the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, defensive end Melvin Ingram is signing with Miami.

After taking a while to find his footing, Ingram earned three straight Pro Bowl nods for the Los Angeles Chargers from 2017 to 2019. However, a knee injury cut his 2020 campaign short to just seven games.

Ingram signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he made one start before getting traded to Kansas City for a sixth-round pick. While he recorded just 15 tackles and one sack in nine regular-season games for the AFC West powerhouse, the edge-rusher collected two sacks and three quarterback hits in the postseason.

Kansas City exercised its unrestricted free-agent tender on Ingram earlier this month, meaning the team would have exclusive rights to retain the 33-year-old at 110 percent of his 2021 salary ($4.4 million) if he remained unsigned by July 22.

Miami has mostly focused on bolstering its offense this offseason, acquiring wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson, running backs Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, and Sony Michel, and left tackle Terron Armstrong. The Dolphins have now added a disruptive defender who seemed to get comfortable again late last season.

After tying the San Francisco 49ers for the NFL's fifth-most sacks (48) in 2021, the Dolphins got more dangerous with Ingram on the edge.