Dolphins Are Reportedly Signing A Veteran Wide Receiver

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 30: Quarterback Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates with offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo #74 after the touchdown pass from wide receiver Mohamed Sanu #12 in the third quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Will Vragovic/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly adding some depth to their wide receiver room.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are signing veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Sanu last played for the San Francisco 49ers. He played in eight games for them last year and tallied 15 receptions for 177 yards.

He's spent most of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons (four seasons each). Sanu is only four years removed from the best season of his career when he racked up 838 receiving yards and four touchdowns off 66 receptions.

Assuming Sanu makes the final 53-man roster, he'll be another good target for Tua Tagovailoa to have.

He also won't have the top cornerbacks on him since Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will be higher up on the depth chart.

This could be a great opportunity for Sanu to bounce back and show the league what he's capable of.