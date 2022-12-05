Dolphins Are Signing Former No. 1 Overall Draft Pick

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: A detailed view of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 27-24. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins fell out of first place in the AFC East with their loss to the San Francisco 49ers yesterday and now find themselves dealing with offensive line injuries as they try to get back on track.

With starting offensive tackle Austin Jackson heading to injured reserve, the Dolphins are bringing in reinforcements. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are signing offensive tackle Eric Fisher to a deal.

Fisher was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. The 31-year-old tackle is a two-time Pro Bowler who won Super Bowl LIV in 2019.

The Chiefs released Fisher after the 2020 season and he spent the 2021 season with the Indianapolis Colts. He started 15 games for the Colts but struggled to stay healthy in the final three games of the season.

In the ensuing offseason, no one signed him.

At 8-4 on the season, the Miami Dolphins are still firmly control of their own destiny. But they have to beat the Buffalo Bills next week in order to stay that way.

That could be a more challenging proposition if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is unable to stay upright - which has itself been a major challenge at times.

Eric Fisher will probably be called upon to play a big role on the offensive line over these final five weeks.

Was this a good signing for the Dolphins?