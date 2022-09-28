Dolphins Are Signing Notable Wide Receiver For Thursday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Just over 24 hours before the Miami Dolphins face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, the former made an interesting roster move.

Miami signed wide receiver River Cracraft to active roster from the practice squad, according to a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. While he's only played a small role so far, he does have touchdowns in back-to-back games.

"The #Dolphins are signing WR River Cracraft to their active roster from their practice squad ahead of tomorrow’s game against the #Bengals. Cracraft’s been cut 14 times over his career (he’s counted) but has TDs in back-to-back games and now has a spot on the 53. Cool story," Garafolo said on Twitter.

Cracraft is a touchdown specialist over the past two games. Those touchdown receptions have been his only receptions over those two games.

He clearly has a knack for the endzone. Miami hopes he can contribute once again on Thursday night against the AFC champion Bengals.