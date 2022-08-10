Dolphins Coach Asked If It's "Awkward" To Face Tom Brady After Team's Punishment

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 10: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins answers questions from the media on February 10, 2022 at the Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins have grabbed headlines this offseason for mostly the wrong reasons: the Brian Flores lawsuit, allegedly incentivizing tanking games and tampering with Tom Brady and former Saints head coach Sean Payton (while not landing either).

On Wednesday, Mike McDaniel was asked about the potential "awkwardness" of facing Brady in the Miami's preseason opener on Saturday following the team's punishment.

But the longtime Shanahan assistant seemed unbothered. Saying, “For me, nothing happened. Everyone else is making it awkward.”

The NFL hit the Dolphins with a loss of draft picks and a suspension for owner Stephen Ross after the league found three instances of tampering "unprecedented in scope and severity."

The tampering with Brady reportedly dated back to 2019 when the seven-time Super Bowl champ was a member of the AFC East-rival Patriots. Lending further credence that Ben Volin's April report that TB12 initially planned to return with an ownership stake in the Dolphins.