Dolphins Coach Had 2-Word Response To 0-3 Road Trip

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Mike McDaniel speaks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are currently on a three-game losing streak. Each of these losses came in tough away-game matchups against San Francisco, Los Angeles and Buffalo.

This string of road games has the Dolphins reeling as they return home to Miami this weekend.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said the team is looking forward to playing at Hard Rock Stadium, but is more focused on wiping the "bad taste" of this losing streak out of their mouths.

"We love our home venue, but it's not exactly like, 'Oh, finally. We're home,'" McDaniel said, per the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "It's more that we needed another opportunity to play football. It's a bad taste that you want to try to get rid of."

Before this 0-3 road trip, the Dolphins were 8-3 and in prime position to contend for the AFC East title. But with Saturday's Week 15 loss to the Bills, McDaniel's Miami squad was robbed of that opportunity.

The Dolphins need to string some wins together over the next couple weeks in order to fight for a wildcard spot.

The team will host the Green Bay Packers in Miami for a Christmas Day matchup this weekend.