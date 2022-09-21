Dolphins Coach Has Epic Response To Sideline Outfit Criticism

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins addresses the media prior to training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex on July 27, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel knows he's been wearing some great stuff on the sidelines.

McDaniel was told by a media member that he was making a nice impression with his watch and sunglasses this past Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. After he was told that, he had one heck of a response.

"I was trying to keep my retinas protected and know what time it is," McDaniel said.

It doesn't get better than that.

It's good that he's in a great mood, especially with how the Dolphins have started this season.

They've won their first two games and are tied for first in the AFC East with the Buffalo Bills.

They'll look to be in first place outright after they take on the Bills this Sunday at home. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.