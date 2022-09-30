Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel Reveals Injury Diagnosis For Tua Tagovailoa

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Medical staff tend to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins after an injury during the 2nd quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was transported to the hospital following a scary hit in the second quarter of Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The quarterback was wrapped up by a Bengals defensive lineman and slammed to the turf. His head hit the ground and he appeared to be knocked unconscious by the hit.

He was eventually taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Thankfully, he was able to leave the hospital and travel back with the team to Miami.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel revealed that Tua suffered a concussion, but no further injury.

From ESPN:

"I could tell it wasn't the same guy that I was used to seeing," McDaniel said. "It was a scary moment. He was evaluated for a concussion. He's in the concussion protocol, but he's being discharged. It's an emotional moment. It's not a part of the deal you sign up for. His teammates and myself were very concerned, but he got checked out and it's nothing more serious than a concussion."

It's the best possible scenario for Tua, who appeared to suffer another head injury last weekend against the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins cleared the former No. 5 overall pick for this week's game.