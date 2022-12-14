Dolphins Coach Reacts To Buffalo's Weather Forecast

The Miami Dolphins are far from used to playing in cold weather. But this weekend, the AFC East squad could be in for some brutal weather conditions in Orchard Park.

Saturday night's game against the Buffalo Bills is forecasted to feature sub-zero temperatures and potential snowfall.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he's doing "zero monitoring" of the weather forecast ahead of this Week 15 contest.

“You guys live here — how much do you hold your breath on forecasts a week out here? I mean, weather changes,” McDaniel said during press conference on Wednesday. “I think you expect it to be cold and it can be five feet of snow. You know that the elements are going to be different than what we’re in right now, talking about room temperature. And the biggest thing is, yeah, you do adjust a hair. We won’t be outside. You do what you [can] but you don’t really prepare for it besides mentally deciding if it’s going to matter to you or not. “I kind of look at it like this: Do the Buffalo Bills players vacation in Buffalo? So, yeah, you get used to it. But it’s a mindset as well. To me, you just decide if you’re going to let it factor in or not and then you adjust as best you can. There’s certain things that become harder when there’s moisture or it hits a certain level of frigidness. But the good news is, there’s not different atmospheres on both sidelines. So, we will be playing the game in the same elements. And as a competitor, man for man for our football team, that’s the objective — is, are you going to let the elements matter more to you than them? It is the same field, the same elements. So, you just decide mentally how much you’re going to let it affect you.”

During this past weekend's loss to the Chargers at SoFi Stadium, the Dolphins had heaters on the sideline. The Los Angeles temperature was just 55 degrees.

Miami will look to end its losing skid in Saturday's matchup against the Bills.