Dolphins Coach Responds To Brian Flores’ Tanking Allegations

Brian Flores accused Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross of offering him $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season in his lawsuit against the NFL.

Josh Boyer, the defensive backs coach that year before getting promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020, wouldn’t corroborate those allegations.

When speaking to reporters Wednesday, per Pro Football Network’s Adam H. Beasley (h/t Pro Football Talk), Boyer said he wasn’t aware of any pressure from ownership to tank in pursuit of the No. 1 draft pick.

“No. I’ve never felt that. That’s never come up for me,” Boyer said. “Every conversation that I’ve had is, ‘Put guys in the best position to succeed and try to win the game.’ For me personally, that has never come up.”

Boyer, who also coached alongside Flores as a defensive assistant for the New England Patriots, said he was caught off guard by the allegations.

“There’s a lot of things that are out there that are surprising,” he said. “I know that there are some things that are out there that are not true — that’s surprising to me. Things that get reported, and people say things.

“I kind of try to do the best I can. I think it’s a good philosophy of life — control the things that you can control. Put in a good day’s work and try to build relationships and get better. Yeah, there’s a lot of things that happened that are surprising and that you don’t expect, but at the end of the day, none of it’s detrimental to winning football games, if that makes sense.”

Boyer will remain Miami’s defensive coordinator under new head coach Mike McDaniel. Flores, who is suing the NFL, Dolphins, New York Giants, and Denver Broncos for discrimination regarding his interview processes, joined the Pittsburgh Steelers as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach.