Dolphins Coach Says Andy Reid Let Him Out Of Contract

The Miami Dolphins recently brought in former franchise superstar Sam Madison as the team’s cornerbacks coach.

Before coming home to the organization where he spent nine incredible NFL seasons, Madison served as the Chiefs cornerbacks/secondary coach under head coach Andy Reid. In fact, he still had one year remaining on his Kansas City contract before leaving to join the Dolphins.

Madison credits Reid for letting him out of his contract to return to his family and home in Miami.

“Coach Reid is one of the best guys in the game,” Madison said, per Sports Illustrated’s All Dolphins. “And I had to ask him for his guidance. That’s why I took my hat off to him as one of the best. He was like, ‘Sam, listen, you’re under contract. Normally, I would deny this but because of your situation, the way that I’ve seen you around here with these players, I respect that.’ These are things that he said. ‘You played for this (Dolphins) organization for a long time at a high level. Your family is there, your house is there, your kids aren’t getting any younger. So I’m going to grant you this opportunity.’ So I just thank him and he wished me well. He did say he was going to miss me and I said, ‘Well, I’m going to miss you too, Big Red.’ He gave me an opportunity.”

Not only does this new job bring Madison home, it also reunites him with one of his former superstar teammates. The day after Madison was hired, Dolphins cornerback legend Pat Surtain was also brought on board as a defensive assistant.

Madison spent three seasons as cornerbacks coach under Reid from 2019-21. He’ll now join recently-hired head coach Mike McDaniels’ inaugural staff in Miami.