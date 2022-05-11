Dolphins Coach Uses 1 Word To Describe Tua's Arm Strength

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to make a pass play against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins aren't concerned about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's arm strength heading into the 2022 season.

Offensive coordinator Frank Smith confirmed that he is "optimistic" about what he's seen from Tagovailoa. He also said that the offense isn't going to be limited in any way going forward.

2022 is setting up to be a make it or break it year for Tagovailoa. He has a brand new coaching staff in place, plus a ton of weapons on the offensive side of the ball.

He has the ability to throw to Tyreek Hill, Mike Gesicki, and Jaylen Waddle, plus has two great running backs in Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds.

The Dolphins will be a sneaky pick to make the playoffs in an absolutely loaded AFC conference.

We'll have to see if Tua can do enough to get the Dolphins back to the tournament for the first time in six years.