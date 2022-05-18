Dolphins Cut Player Following Melvin Ingram Signing

LAKE FOREST, IL - AUGUST 12: A detail view of a Miami Dolphins helmet is seen on the field in action during a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dolphins made room for veteran pass rusher Melvin Ingram III on Wednesday.

After officially announcing his signing following reports over the weekend, Miami announced that they and the three-time Pro Bowler put pen to paper.

In order to add Ingram to the team's 90-man roster, the Dolphins were forced to waive quarterback Chris Streveler.

Streveler signed with Miami back in February after appearing in seven games for the Cardinals over the past two seasons. In those outings he completed 17-25 passes for 141 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

He also spent some time on the Ravens practice squad last season.

Prior to joining the NFL, Streveler played a pair of seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers where he won a Grey Cup in 2019.

Ingram joins the Dolphins after some very productive years in San Diego/Los Angeles. Last season, he split time between the Steelers and Chiefs.

He's recorded 51 career sacks since being drafted in the first round back in 2012.