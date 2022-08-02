Dolphins Cut Veteran Player After Failed Physical

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins released a veteran defensive player following a failed physical.

According to a statement from the team, veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler has been released. The team made the announcement earlier this afternoon.

"We have released/failed physical defensive lineman Adam Butler," the team said.

The Dolphins signed Butler during the 2021 offseason to a two-year deal. In his one year with Miami, he tied his career low in tackles (17) and sacks (two).

Butler was an undrafted player out of Vanderbilt, but signed with the New England Patriots. He made his presence felt and stayed with the team for four years.

Miami will reportedly save just over $4 million with the move.