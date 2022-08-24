Dolphins Dominated Eagles On Wednesday: NFL World Reacts

The Miami Dolphins welcomed the Philadelphia Eagles for a joint practice on Wednesday.

According to reports from Eagles insider Eliot Shorr-Parks, the Dolphins "got the better" of the Philadelphia defense and the Eagles' offense was "not impressive."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these reports.

"Twice in a row. Dolphins practice reports against the Bucs and Eagles have been overwhelmingly positive," one fan said.

"OH NO THE SEASON IS OVER. How will I live my life with this information," another Eagles fan sarcastically.

"Joint practice stats need to be abolished," another suggested.

According to Philadelphia players themselves, these practice reports aren't exactly indicative of today's session. New Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown took to Twitter to react to a clip of Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill catching a deep pass.

"Now show us cooking y’all corners," he wrote.

"But the Eagles receivers are running to Twitter to tell us otherwise," one fan added.

The Eagles and Dolphins will face off in their preseason finale at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.