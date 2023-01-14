Dolphins Get More Bad Roster News Before Bills Game

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins jogs out of the tunnel onto the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are looking less and less likely to mount an upset against the Buffalo Bills this weekend.

On Saturday, the team downgraded starting offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg to OUT. He will not travel with the team to Buffalo for Sunday's first-round playoff game, per team insider Armando Salguero.

The starting guard had previously been listed as doubtful with a hand injury.

With Tua Tagovailoa out and seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson starting at quarterback, the visiting Dolphins are currently listed as 13.5-point underdogs. This point spread marks the biggest disparity in NFL Wild Card game history.

With a slew of injury issues already plaguing the Miami roster, this news for Eichenberg was the last thing Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins hoped to hear.

In what could be the biggest blowout of the first round, the injury-depleted Dolphins will kickoff against the Bills at 1 p.m. ET.