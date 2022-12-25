Dolphins Getting Big Injury Boost vs. Packers Today

LAKE FOREST, IL - AUGUST 12: A detail view of a Miami Dolphins helmet is seen on the field in action during a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins will be welcoming the Green Bay Packers to their sunny home in South Beach for Christmas Day - and they'll be bringing some of their top players back from injuries.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, three Dolphins starters who were listed as questionable on Friday will be playing today. Rejoining the team against Green Bay are star left tackle Terron Armstead, linebacker Jaelan Phillips and running back Jeff Wilson.

Armstead is their Pro Bowl left tackle who the Dolphins have gone 0-2 without this year.

Phillips is the Dolphins' leading pass rusher with 7.0 sacks and 20 QB hits.

Wilson is the Dolphins' No. 2 running back despite only playing five games for the team this year.

All three will be needed in tip-top shape to secure this W today.

The Miami Dolphins are already favored by 3.5 points against the Green Bay Packers today. Green Bay must win out and get some help in order to make the playoffs.

But it feels really hard to imagine the Packers being able to slow down Miami's high-octane passing attack. And even if they can, the Packers' offense really hasn't been able to carry the burden for huge swaths of the season.

The game will be played at 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.