Dolphins Have Made Franchise History With Their Ticket Sales

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 3: A general view of Hard Rock Stadium prior to the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida A&M Rattlers on September 3, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

There's unprecedented excitement around the Miami Dolphins heading into the 2022 season.

With a new coach and new weapons, fans of the Fins are experiencing a newfound optimism this year. So much so, that the franchise is doing something with ticket sales that it's never seen in the team's 57 years in the NFL.

Via the NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, "Excitement surrounding 2022 Dolphins has led to season tickets being officially sold out. They’re now starting a waitlist for 2023 season tickets on Dolphins team site for 1st time in franchise history."

There's certainly plenty to be excited about down on South Beach.

The organization has surrounded second-year QB Tua Tagovailoa with the requisite playmakers to win games in Tyreek Hill, Jalen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and tight end Mike Gesicki.

Not to mention, adding an offensive coach in Mike McDaniel, who brings a winning pedigree and Shanahan schematics to the Sunshine State.

If the Dolphins can put it all together, Miami could capture its first AFC East division title since 2008.