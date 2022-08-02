Dolphins Have Released Former Patriots Veteran Player

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have continued to stay in the news throughout the day on Tuesday.

A few hours after a few of their future draft picks were officially docked for tampering, they announced that they have waived former Patriots defensive tackle, Adam Butler.

Butler played in all 17 games for the Dolphins last season. He tallied 17 total tackles (nine solo), two sacks, and three passes defended.

Before that, he spent the first four seasons of his career with the Patriots. He played in virtually every game with them and finished with 96 total tackles during that time.

His best individual season came in 2020 when he racked up 34 total tackles (18 solo), four sacks, and two passes defended.

Considering how durable Butler is, there's no doubt he'll be scooped up by another team before the regular season starts on Sept. 8.