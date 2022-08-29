Dolphins Have Reportedly Cut Veteran Wide Receiver

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly letting go of former Atlanta Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu.

It was first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Sanu signed with the Dolphins in late July but wasn't able to make their 53-man roster.

He last played for the San Francisco 49ers. He played in eight games s for them last year and tallied 15 receptions for 177 yards.

He's also played for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons. He was with each team for four years before bouncing around to the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, and the 49ers.

Sanu has played in 136 career games and has compiled 435 receptions for 4,871 yards and 27 touchdowns. His best individual season came in 2018 when he racked up 838 receiving yards and four touchdowns off 66 receptions.

With those numbers, there's no doubt a team will sign him before the regular season gets underway next week.