Dolphins Have Reportedly Made Decision On Mike McDaniel

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Mike McDaniel speaks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Despite leading the Miami Dolphins to the playoffs in his first year at the helm there have been a lot of whispers about head coach Mike McDaniel not being safe heading into 2023. But it appears that won't be the case.

According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, the Dolphins have not had any internal conversations about McDaniel not returning in 2023. Darlington noted that general manager Chris Grier and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are not in danger of losing their jobs either.

The Dolphins started the season 8-3 but fell into a five-game losing streak that forced them into a win-or-go-home situation in Week 18. There were reports that McDaniel might be out of a job if they lost that one.

But despite not having Tua Tagovailoa, they managed to win in Week 18, securing their first playoff trip since 2016. With Tua still not healthy for the playoffs though, they were given little chance against the Buffalo Bills today.

Nevertheless, they managed to keep today's game against Buffalo close in a 34-31 loss. There are a lot of positives the team can take into 2023.

The Miami Dolphins have a solid core of young and talented stars on both offense and defense.

The only true question mark Miami has heading into 2023 is their quarterback situation. Miami will soon have to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa or play out the final year and try to find someone else.

Jobs may be safe, but that doesn't mean the Dolphins don't have issues heading into the offseason.