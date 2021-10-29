Dolphins Insider Has Unfortunate Update On WR Will Fuller

Will Fuller has already missed five games this year, and it’s looking like more of the same in the coming weeks.

On Friday, Dolphins insider Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald revealed that Fuller “doesn’t sound particularly close to returning” to the field anytime soon.

Will Fuller doesn't sound particularly close to returning for the Dolphins. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) October 29, 2021

Fuller, a former Houston Texan, signed a one-year, fully-guaranteed, $10 million contract prior to the 2021 season. He missed the Dolphins’ first game of the season as he served the final game of his 2020 PED suspension, then missed Week 2 with a personal issue.

The veteran wide receiver returned to the field in Week 3 and Week 4, collecting just four receptions for 26 yards before suffering a broken finger. Missing the last three weeks with this injury, Fuller is now eligible to return from the IR.

He is not expected to play in this Sunday’s Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

The free-agent signing of Fuller earlier this offseason was originally viewed as a great get for the Dolphins. Now, it’s looking like $10 million in guaranteed money down the drain.