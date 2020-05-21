The Dolphins Are Receiving Trade Calls For QB Josh Rosen

The Miami Dolphins made a notable trade for Josh Rosen in 2019 and the former top 10 NFL Draft pick could be on the move again.

Rosen, the No. 10 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was traded from Arizona to Miami following the Cardinals’ selection of Kyler Murray. Rosen could once again be on the move thanks to a top NFL Draft pick.

The Dolphins selected Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5 overall last month. Tagovailoa is the clear quarterback of the future in Miami.

This could lead to an eventual Rosen trade. And it appears that multiple NFL teams are expressing interest in one.

NFL Network insider Mike Giardi reported on Wednesday night that multiple teams have called the Dolphins about Rosen. However, Miami is reportedly “in no hurry to trade him.”

One day, I'll smile more. Until then, let's talk QBs in NE and Miami, including one drawing some trade talk @nflnetwork @NFLMedia pic.twitter.com/piL2c5WIsh — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) May 20, 2020

Rosen was unable to beat out Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting job in Miami last season. He threw for 567 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions in five games.

The former UCLA Bruins star will probably be the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart in Miami, barring a trade.

While the Dolphins are reportedly interested in holding onto the quarterback, perhaps a QB-needy team will make them an offer they can’t refuse.

Rosen is only two years removed from being a top 10 NFL Draft pick, after all.