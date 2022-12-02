Dolphins Likely Without Star Offensive Lineman vs. 49ers

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: A detailed view of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 27-24. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins hope to maintain their lead in the AFC East against the San Francisco 49ers this weekend. But they'll be missing one of their most important players in the attempt.

According to NFL insider Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins have listed star left tackle Terron Armstead as doubtful for Sunday's game. Armstead is dealing with a pec strain he suffered this past week.

Though Armstead hasn't officially been ruled out as of writing, none of the players the Dolphins have listed as doubtful this season have gone on to play in a game.

Few players' absence will be felt as much as Armstead's. He's a three-time Pro Bowler who's a big reason the Dolphins have given up so few sacks this season.

The last time Armstead missed a game was Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Dolphins went on to give up six sacks in a loss.

Fortunately for the Miami Dolphins, they can afford to stumble in this game and still have control of their destiny.

The real struggle begins in Week 14 with back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills - two teams that will stop at nothing to knock off the Dolphins and keep them out of the playoff race.

Hopefully Armstead will be healthy enough to play soon. They can't afford to get bit by the injury bug now.