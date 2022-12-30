Dolphins Make Notable Quarterback Decision Amid Tua Tagovailoa Injury

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: A detailed view of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 27-24. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins have had to make some tough calls this week amid the most recent concussion suffered by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. But this latest one actually bodes pretty well for Tua moving forward.

According to Dolphins insider Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, the Dolphins have not signed any new quarterbacks to their practice squad. Miami gave workouts to free agents Kyle Lauletta and Jack Coan this week.

Usually when an NFL team is dealt an injury at quarterback, they quickly fill his spot with a quarterback on either the active roster or the practice squad ahead of the game. As it stands, the Dolphins will go into Sunday's game against the Patriots with Teddy Bridgewater as the starter and rookie Skylar Thompson as the only backup.

Perhaps the Dolphins will make a last-minute move on Saturday. But the more optimistic view of this decision is that the Dolphins have every confidence that Tua will be cleared to play in Week 18.

Tua Tagovailoa has been dealing with multiple concussions this season. But he has returned from all of them at some point to continue playing.

In the long-term, it's on Tua to decide whether he's fit to play this season if he gets cleared for contact. But it appears that the Dolphins are bracing for him to be active in their must-win Week 18 game against the New York Jets.

Will we see Tua Tagovailoa play again this season?