Dolphins 'Not Expected' To Reach Deal With Mike Gesicki: NFL World Reacts

The 2021 NFL season was a career-year for Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. Now, it appears he and the Dolphins are far apart on a contract beyond 2022.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are not expected to reach a new deal with Gesicki before tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET. That's the deadline for players who have been franchise tagged for the 2022 season to get new contracts.

As a result, Gesicki will play the 2022 season on a $10.9 million tag, though it might ultimately be Gesicki's last season with the team.

Miami Dolphins fans are understandably concerned that they might lose him in 2023 free agency. Meanwhile, fans of other teams are salivating at the idea of signing him next year:

Since going to the Dolphins in the second round out of Penn State in the 2018 NFL Draft, Mike Gesicki has steadily established himself as a rock-solid tight end.

The 2021 season saw Gesicki record a career-high 73 receptions for 780 yards. In four seasons with the team he has 199 receptions for 2,255 yards and 13 touchdowns with a catch rate of 62.6%.

That said, Gesicki isn't exactly a game-changer at his position. He has two games of over 100 receiving yards and four where he had more than seven receptions.

But if 2022 proves to be Gesicki's breakout campaign, he's got a big payday awaiting him next year.