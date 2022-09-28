Dolphins Offer Injury Update For Tua Tagovailoa: Fans React

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins sits on the turf during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

During a had-fought win over the Buffalo Bills last weekend, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary hit.

He was thrown to the ground, where he hit his head. When he popped back up and tried to walk into the huddle, he stumbled and looked woozy. Tua eventually walked into the locker room under his own power and returned to the game.

However, it wasn't clear whether or not there would be a lingering issue for Tua. He missed practice on Monday, but was upgraded to limited participation on Tuesday with back/ankle injuries.

Fans weren't exactly sure why he was listed with an ankle injury when he clearly sustained a head injury during the game.

"Had no idea you could get concussed from a knock to the ankle," one fan joked.

"'back,'" another fan said.

"When you get caught in a lie and just have to ride it out even though everyone knows…" said another.

Fans might not believe Tua's injury status, but Dolphins fans are just hoping he can suit up on Thursday night.