Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross Reportedly Makes Major Franchise Decision

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has reportedly changed his succession plan.

According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, Ross has notified the league that he wants to change his successor from Bruce Beal to his daughter, Jennifer Ross.

This means that after Ross passes away, the franchise would stay in the family.

Fischer is also reporting that Ross started a draft document with the NFL at some point in the past few months. It came before the recent tanking/tampering investigation took place.

Here's more from the report:

Ross circulated a draft document with the league at some point in the past few months, sources say. The process has not actually been completed, and it’s not clear whether it will be. But regardless of where the process stands, multiple sources say Ross has told NFL executives of his desire to pass on the team to his children. Ross and Beal jointly declined to comment.

That investigation led to Ross getting suspended through Oct. 17 after the league said he tampered with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and former Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Ross has been the majority owner since 2009 when he bought the franchise for $1 billion.

He currently owns 95% of the franchise while Wayne Huizenga retains the other 5%.