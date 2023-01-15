Dolphins Player's Wife's Reaction To Touchdown Goes Viral

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have left the NFL world stunned with their performance against the Buffalo Bills today. They've gone from being down 14 to taking the lead early in the third quarter and the player responsible for that lead is going viral.

Less than two minutes into the start of the third quarter after trailing 20-17, a strip sack of Bills quarterback Josh Allen was scooped up by Dolphins defensive lineman Zach Sieler. The veteran defensive end rumbled and rolled his way into the endzone to give the Dolphins their first lead of the game at 24-20.

As big of a moment as the touchdown was for Sieler, it was just as big for his wife, Hannah. Taking to social media, Hannah Sieler said she was "crying" and "shaking" after seeing her husband score that touchdown.

"I'm shaking and crying. OMG. Are you kidding me. A WHOLE TOUCHDOWN," she wrote, tagging her husband.

Zach Sieler was a seventh-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft but barely played for them before being waived and claimed by the Dolphins the following year.

Miami found far more use for Sieler, making him a starting defensive lineman who has since contributed 10 sacks, 180 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 28 QB hits.

He had never scored a touchdown before today though. And now he's giving the Dolphins one of their biggest touchdowns in decades.